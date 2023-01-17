Topaz - After This Wallflower Warms Up She's Curiosity and Affection

Topaz is more than a gem of a dog - she’s a shining star! Four-year-old Topaz was found in a local park. She was initially very withdrawn at the shelter, but now she has started to come out of her shell, much to the delight of staff and volunteers.
Her nervousness has been replaced by an adorable mixture of curiosity and affection. She loves gentle scratches and pets and has also shown an affinity for training. She is a master at “sit” and “down” and much more she just hasn’t shown off yet.
This wallflower may need some time to warm up in a home, but once she does, this lady is sure to be a jewel!
Topaz is available for a 14-day adoption trial! This is a great opportunity to see if she’s the right fit for your home.
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
