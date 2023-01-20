Battle of Badges Blood Drive; Black History Month Events; Old Town Tree Trimming; Historical Museum Repair

~ Monrovia Police Department will host Battle of the Badges Blood Drive on Thursday, February 2, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Community Center (119 W. Palm Avenue). To schedule an appointment go to RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code "BOB23" or call (800) 733-2767.
~ The Monrovia Duarte Black Alumni Association will host these Black History Month events in February: Kickoff (t.ly/XI-e); Health Fair & Workshops (t.ly/fT9P); Reading, Music, Arts & Crafts (t.ly/iL5t); Children's Art Festival (t.ly/VlrU); Luncheon / Art Exhibit (t.ly/R_JP).
~ West Coast Arborist crews will be trimming trees in Old Town Monrovia between Foothill and Huntington Drive from January 23-27, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
~ Next week city contractors will be at the Monrovia Historical Museum repairing exterior woodwork and stucco, repainting the outside, and repair the museum's garage roof. Expect restricted access to the museum through February.
- Brad Haugaard
