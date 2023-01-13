City Council to Honor Military Families; Proclaim Blood Donor Month; Extend Emergency Proclamations

~ Honor families of Monrovians serving in the military: Kobie Ortiz, Private, United States Marine Corps; Bryce Stubbs, Private, United States Marine Corps; Matthew Camacho, Private First Class, United States Marine Corps; and Kobi Moore, Seaman Recruit, United States Navy.
~ Proclaim January as National Blood Donor Month. t.ly/95r3
~ Consider extending local emergency proclamations for the coronavirus pandemic, and for rain storms on December 13, 2021, December 11, 2022, and January 8, 2023. The proclamations will help in applying for state and federal assistance. t.ly/j9o6
- Brad Haugaard
