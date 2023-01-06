News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Expect Huge Natural Gas Rate Increases in Weeks Ahead


Monrovians who use natural gas can expect way higher gas bills in the upcoming weeks. If your winter peak bills were around $65 last year you can expect to see bills closer to $160 this year. Similarly, if bills were around $130 last winter, you'll see a bill closer to $315 this year.

This is because of below-normal temperatures, high natural gas consumption, reduced natural gas flows, and pipeline constraints, including maintenance in West Texas.

Here are some helps from SoCalGas:

