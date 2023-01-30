News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Monrovia Third Graders Create Worm Bins
Monrovia Schools Superintendent Ryan Smith tweeted that, "This week, 3rd-grade students created worm bins with help from our partners at Food ED. These bins will help produce compost for the gardens at their school sites."
- Brad Haugaard
1/30/2023
