Rose Can Keep You Entertained All Day Long

Who doesn't like a Rose around Valentine's Day? This sweetheart is bursting with love and ready to snuggle her way into your heart.
Rose has a cute little snort when she gets excited, which is pretty often because she seems to adore everyone she meets. She likes short walks followed by long naps- she's definitely more couch potato than athlete.
She also might have a bit of a stubborn streak which we have to admit is pretty adorable- If she's walking the way she wants to go, easy-peasy. If you want to turn to go in a different direction, she jams on the brakes until you can bribe her with a tasty treat. Rose will keep you entertained ALL DAY.
Rose's (and many other dogs) adoption fee will be only $14 from 2/9 - 2/15 as part of the Be Mine Valentine's Special.
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10 a.m. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment