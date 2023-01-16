A Moment in Monrovia History: 1940s Service Station

Henson's Service Station, around 1940, on west side of Myrtle between Walnut and Olive. At Walnut was the Blu Seal Laundry, Gas Station, Red's Trolley Car Restaurant, Happy's Liquor Store, and a used furniture Store at Olive. Howard Henson sold this station and bought the gas station at 721-729 S. Shamrock. From the Kim Anderson collection. See full details here.
Wonderful photo. I often wondered what that looked like in it’s glory. Are they going to restore it? It’s skeleton has been there doing nothing.ReplyDelete