Monrovia Police: Seven Catalytic Converters Stolen; Intoxicated Drivers; Perfume Thief; Etc.

Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
January 12 at 9:44 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle in the area of Huntington and Encino. The officer made contact with the driver who was found to have two outstanding warrants. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
January 13 at 12:55 a.m., while on patrol, an officer stopped a vehicle for a moving violation in the area of Magnolia and Duarte. The driver was suspected to be driving under the influence of alcohol. An investigation revealed the driver was intoxicated. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
January 13 at 2:04 a.m., a caller reported hearing a car crash in the area of Genoa and Rosewood. Officers arrived and found a large portion of a gate had been damaged and the vehicle was no longer at the scene. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
January 13 at 7:27 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of Highland called to report that the catalytic converter on his vehicle was taken sometime during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
January 13 at 8:02 a.m., a caller in the 400 block of Concord reported that the catalytic converter on his vehicle was taken sometime during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
January 13 at 8:24 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of Oaks called to report that the catalytic converter on his vehicle was taken sometime during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
January 13 at 8:47 a.m., a caller in the 100 block of Greystone called to report that the catalytic converter on his vehicle was taken sometime during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Grant Theft
January 13 at 9:07 a.m., an employee from a business in the 900 block of W. Huntington called to report that construction material was taken from the site. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
January 13 at 9:17 a.m. a resident in the 200 block of N. Myrtle called to report that the catalytic converter on his vehicle was taken sometime during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
January 13 at 10:23 a.m., a caller in the 400 block of Oakcliff called to report his home was burglarized. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication / Resisting Arrest – Suspect Arrested
January 13 at 4:45 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of N. Grand called to report a suspicious vehicle with two occupants yelling at each other. Officers arrived and spoke with the two occupants. The passenger was intoxicated and attempted to exit the vehicle and leave. He was detained and would not cooperate with officers. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Theft
January 13 at 5:41 p.m., a caller from the 1400 block of Magnolia reported someone stole his electric scooter. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
January 13 at 8:08 p.m., a caller in the 200 block of W. Lime reported his fence had been kicked causing damage. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence - Suspect Arrested
January 14 at 1:29 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 300 block of E. Palm when he saw a motorist commit a driving violation. The motorist was stopped and appeared to be intoxicated. A DUI investigation revealed that the driver was intoxicated. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence - Suspect Arrested
January 14 at 3:10 a.m., while on patrol, an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of Alta Vista and Concord. The driver showed signs of being intoxicated. A DUI investigation revealed that the driver was intoxicated. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Drug Arrest – Suspect Arrested
January 14 at 4:11 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 1600 block of S. Primrose and saw subjects in a park after hours. The officer contacted the subjects and found that one of the subjects was in possession of drugs. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Arrest – Suspect Arrested
January 14 at 4:19 a.m., an officer detained a subject for being in a park after hours in the 1600 block of S. Primrose. The subject was found to be in possession of drugs. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Collision
January 14 at 8:37 p.m., a three vehicle collision was reported in the area of Huntington and Monterey. A party reported injuries and was treated at the scene.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
January 14 at 11:38 p.m., an officer saw a vehicle driving the wrong way in the 100 block of W. Lime and conducted a traffic stop. The driver showed signs of intoxication and a DUI investigation ensued. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
January 15 at 2:19 a.m., while on patrol, an officer saw a vehicle commit a violation in the area of Maple and Alta Vista. The officer conducted a traffic stop. The driver was suspected of intoxication and a DUI investigation ensued. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Grand Theft
January 15 at 11:37 a.m., a caller reported his vehicle's catalytic converter was stolen in the 700 block of S. Shamrock. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
January 16 at 11:24 am, a resident in the 600 block of E. Colorado reported her vehicle had been ransacked and was missing property. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
January 16 at 11:51 a.m., an employee from a business in the 1100 block of E. Huntington called to report that one of their vehicles had not been returned. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
January 16 at 12:24 p.m., the victim reported that someone cut off the catalytic converter to her vehicle in the 400 block of Montana. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
January 16 at 3:49 p.m., the reporting party called from the 900 block of E. Huntington and stated they have been receiving multiple fraudulent prescriptions. Investigation continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
January 16 at 10:07 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle in the 100 block of W. Foothill for a traffic violation. The driver displayed symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol. A DUI investigation revealed that the driver was intoxicated. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Mental Evaluation
January 16 at 10:58 p.m., a caller in the 500 block of E. Olive reported an unknown female subject was knocking on the door and refusing to leave. Officers arrived and made contact with the female subject. Officers determined that she needed to be transported to a hospital for a mental evaluation.
Mental Evaluation
January 17 at 2:01 p.m., a caller in the 1800 block of S. Fifth reported that she was going to harm herself. Officers arrived and located her. Investigation revealed she was a danger to herself and was transported to a local hospital for a mental evaluation.
Theft
January 17 at 4:29 p.m., a business from the 700 block of East Huntington called to report that a few hours prior, a subject stole several fragrances. The incident was captured on surveillance footage. Investigation continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
January 18 at 12:08 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of S. Myrtle regarding suspicious subjects. As officers were arriving, one of the subjects fled. The second male and female subjects remained at the business and were detained by officers. The female had a warrant. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
January 18 at 9:05 a.m., a witness called from the 700 block of W. Foothill to report that he saw a vehicle side swipe a parked vehicle and did not stop. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
January 18 at 9:10 a.m., officers conducted a consensual contact on a subject in the area of Lemon and Primrose. A computer check revealed he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Petty Theft
January 18 at 12:20 p.m., loss prevention called from the 1600 block of Mountain to report that a subject stole items. Loss prevention made contact with the subject and retrieved the merchandise. The subject left before police was called. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
January 18 at 2:04 p.m., an officer was flagged down by a citizen in the area of Shamrock and Cypress for a male subject in the area acting erratically. The officer located the subject. The subject displayed signs and symptoms of intoxication. The citizen positively identified the subject. Further investigation revealed that the subject drove while under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Commercial Burglary
January 18 at 4:50 p.m., the victim reported that someone broke into her storage unit in the 100 block of E. Lime. This investigation is continuing.
