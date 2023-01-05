Monrovia Police: Drugs and Drink; Catalytic Converter Stolen; Flasher Arrested; Husband Arrested for Threatening Wife, Children; Etc.

Non-Injury Traffic Collision
December 29 at 4:30 p.m., a caller reported a traffic collision in the 100 block of W. Lime. Officers arrived and determined no one was injured. The driver at fault was issued a citation.
Domestic Violence Restraining Order Violation – Suspect Arrested
December 29 at 6:50 p.m., while on patrol in the 900 block of S. Fifth an officer saw two bicyclists riding at night with no lights on their bikes. He stopped the cyclists and found one of them had a court ordered domestic violence restraining them from the other. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
December 30 at 4:12 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 1600 block of S. Myrtle when she had a consensual encounter on an adult male sitting on a bench. While speaking with the subject the officer saw a used drug pipe between the individual's legs. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence / Non-Injury Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
December 30 at 10:47 p.m., a resident in the 300 block of N. Canyon reported a motorist collided into a parked car. Officers responded and found the driver to be intoxicated. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
December 31 at 1:10 a.m., while on patrol in the 900 block of S. Magnolia an officer when he saw a bicyclist riding in the dark with no lighting equipment. The officer stopped the cyclist and found he was in possession of a pipe. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence / Non-injury Collision – Suspect Arrested
December 31 at 2:03 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 700 block of S. Myrtle when he saw a motorist had collided into the curb. The officer stopped and contacted the driver, who was not injured, but was found to be intoxicated. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Grand Theft Auto Warrant – Suspect Arrested
December 31 at 2:06 a.m., while patrolling the 3300 block of S. Peck an officer saw a motorist commit several driving violations. He stopped the vehicle and found the driver to have a warrant for GTA. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Felony Vandalism
December 31 at 10:32 p.m., a vandalism was reported in the 400 block of W. Colorado. When the officers arrived they found new spray painted graffiti on the exterior wall. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
January 1 at 2:31 a.m., officers were patrolling the 400 block of W. Duarte when they saw a person partially slumped over an electrical box. They contacted the subject and observed signs of heavy intoxication. The subject was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
January 2 at 9:21 a.m., a caller in the 800 block of W. Duarte reported a subject refusing to leave the residence. Officers arrived and discovered the subject had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
January 2 at 11:09 a.m., the reporting party stated that the catalytic converter to her vehicle had been stolen from the 500 block of S. Madison. This investigation is continuing.
Indecent Exposure – Suspect Arrested
January 2 at 12:26 p.m., officers responded to the area of Myrtle and Duarte regarding a male subject exposing himself to people. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. The victim desired prosecution and the subject was positively identified. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary
January 2 at 9:23 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 1100 block of S. Fifth. The victim said he locked his vehicle on December 30 and returned on the 31, to find his clothing items missing from the passenger area and trunk. There was no forced entry on the vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
No Bail Warrant – Suspect Arrested
January 3 at 9:05 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported in the area of Foothill and Stedman. Officers located the vehicle and made contact with the subjects inside. Investigation revealed one of the subject's had a no bail warrant for his arrest, along with another arrest warrant. Per the authority of the warrants, he was arrested and taken into custody.
Criminal Threats – Suspect Arrested
January 3 at 1:39 p.m., the victim came into the MPD lobby to report that her husband was making threats to harm her and her children. The officer entered a want into the system for the husband for criminal threats. The husband turned himself in. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
January 3 at 4:58 p.m., a grand theft auto was reported in the area of Peck and Live Oak. This investigation is continuing.
Death Report
January 4 at 9:01 a.m., a resident in the 700 block of Ridgeside reported his aunt was unresponsive. Monrovia Paramedics arrived and pronounced her death. A mortuary responded.
Drug Possession – Suspect Arrested
January 4 at 3:22 p.m. an officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Brisbane and Myrtle. The officer located meth on one of the occupants. The individual was arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
