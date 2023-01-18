MAFA Art Exhibit January 29, 2-5 P.M.

From 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, January 29 there will be an artist reception at the Community Center exhibiting the works of four Monrovia Association of Fine Arts (monroviafinearts.org) artists. Artists are Dorothy Gonzales, Alixandria Hughes, Jennifer Watkins, and Rick Wise. There will also be classical and popular music performed by the String Quartet of the Pasadena Youth Orchestra, artwork by more than 60 students from Clifton and Santa Fe middle schools, and refreshments from Rivanis Baking Company and Wine of the Month Club. The event will also feature a silent auction of MAFA artists' work.
- Brad Haugaard
