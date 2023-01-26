Monrovia Police: Girl Pokes Girl With Fork; Wandering Through Traffic x 2; Robbery With Knife; Skateboarder vs. Vehicle; Drugs and Alcohol Events; Etc.

Mental Evaluation
January 19 at 4:02 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of El Sur regarding a suicidal female subject. Officers arrived and determined she was a danger to herself. She was transported to a medical facility for a medical evaluation.
Driving Under the Influence
January 19 at 4:12 p.m., a caller stated a vehicle was blocking the roadway near Chestnut and Monterey. Officers arrived and saw a subject standing next to the passenger side door. He admitted to driving the vehicle. The individual displayed signs of being under the influence of narcotics. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. This investigation is continuing.
Fight in Progress – Suspect Arrested
January 19 at 4:51 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of N. Ivy called to report a female juvenile used a fork to stab another female juvenile. Officers arrived and made contact with both parties. The injured subject was provided medical attention. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Felony Vandalism – Suspect Arrested
January 19 at 6:04 p.m., an employee from a business in the 300 block of W. Huntington called to report that a subject threw a rock at the business window and damaged it. Officers arrived and located the suspect who fled and was later located along the Metro link tracks. The suspect was positively identified. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Mental Evaluation
January 19 at 8:05 p.m., a passerby a subject walking in and out of traffic as car were passing by. Officers located the subject near Madison and Foothill, but the subject refused to comply. The subject finally complied and was detained. It was determined that the subject was a danger to himself. He was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Injury Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
January 19 at 8:26 p.m., an injury traffic collision was reported in the area of Peck and Live Oak. The injured parties were treated at the scene by MFD. The party at fault showed signs of impairment. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to eh MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
January 20 at 4:01 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Oceanview regarding a traffic collision. The reporting party stated that a vehicle had struck a parked car. Officers arrived and made contact with the driver who showed signs of being under the influence. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Domestic Violence
January 21 at 7:49 p.m., a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a male subject and female victim arguing when the male began to hit the victim. They were gone prior to officers’ arrival. The victim called at later time to report the incident. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
January 21 at 10:29 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for speeding in the 400 block of W. Foothill. The driver displayed signs of impairment. A DUI investigation the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Battery / Fighting in Public – Suspect Arrested
January 22 at 12:58 a.m., an officer saw about twelve people fighting in the street in the 400 block of S. Myrtle. Officers responded and people ran in all directions. A female was detained at the scene who was intoxicated and involved in the fight. She was arrested, cited and released at the scene.
Public Intoxication / Resisting Arrest – Suspects Arrested
January 22 at 1:20 a.m., officers detained involved subjects running from the fight in the 400 block of S. Myrtle. Two males were uncooperative and intoxicated. A female in the group was also too intoxicated to care for herself. At one point one of the males started to walk away and attempted to fight one of the officer’s. All subjects were arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
January 22 at 10:08 a.m., an employee from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called to report a male suspect shoplifted. Officers arrived and located the suspect. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Robbery – Suspect Arrested
January 22 at 3:27 p.m., a robbery was reported in the 500 block of W. Huntington. The suspect pulled a knife on an employee and was attempting to leave with property. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence / Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
January 22 at 5:08 p.m., an officer responded to the area near Mountain and Oceanview regarding a solo traffic collision into a tree. The driver displayed symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
January 22 at 8:11 p.m., an officer responded to the parking lot in the 100 block of W. Foothill regarding a suspicious female approaching patrons. The officer contacted the female and determined she was intoxicated. She was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Trespassing – Suspect Arrested
January 22 at 9:01 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of W. Scenic regarding a domestic dispute with an ex-boyfriend refusing to leave the property. Officers arrived and found the male subject to be intoxicated. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
January 23 at 10:08 a.m., the victim in the 100 block of S. Shamrock reported his vehicle’s catalytic converter was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
January 23 at 11:25 a.m., a petty theft was reported in the area of Shamrock and Maple. The unknown suspect(s) removed gardening equipment and fled the scene. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
January 23 at 4:41 p.m., a victim in the 100 block of N. Magnolia reported someone hit her parked vehicle and fled the scene. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
January 23 at 5:02 p.m., officers responded to an injury traffic collision near Lemon and Primrose. One party had complaint of pain but refused any medical treatment.
Vehicle Burglary
January 23 at 7:10 p.m., a caller from the 100 block of E. Palm reported that multiple work trucks at the location had been burglarized and property was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
January 24 at 9:56 a.m., officers responded to a stairwell in the 100 block of W. Colorado regarding a subject loitering. Upon arrival, the officers located and contacted a female subject. A computer search revealed the subject had several outstanding warrants for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Domestic Violence
January 25 at 12:43 a.m., a family dispute was reported in the 400 block of W. Lime. Officers determined the wife assaulted her husband causing him injuries. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Missing Person
January 25 at 10:15 a.m., the reporting party called from the 300 block of W. Colorado stating that she hasn't seen her adult daughter in two months. The female was entered into the Missing Persons System. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
January 25 at 2:05 p.m., officers responded to the area of Chestnut and Monterey regarding a collision between a skateboarder and a vehicle. The driver remained at the scene, but the skateboarder was gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Felon in Possession of Ammo / Warrant Arrest – Suspects Arrested
January 23 at 2:49 p.m., the reporting party called stating that there were trespassers in the 1800 block of S. Alta Vista. Officer responded and located two subjects, a male and female subject. The male subject was on active probation and had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The female also had a warrant for her arrest. Officers conducted a probation compliance check of the residence and located ammunition. There were both arrested and taken into custody.
Critical Missing Person
January 25 at 4:37 p.m., an officer took a critical missing report involving a suicidal 20 year old male. The subject was upset over a recent break up with his girlfriend. He started taking pictures of hitting himself in the head with a rock and sending them to his mother. The subject was driving around Monrovia in his Toyota Scion. Once dispatch pinged his cell phone, a police helicopter found the vehicle in Arcadia. Night watch officers responded to the area and stopped the vehicle. The subject was transported to a hospital and placed on a 5150 hold.
Mental Evaluation
January 26 at 4:34 a.m., officers responded to Myrtle & Palm regarding a female subject running in and out of traffic and jumping on vehicles. Officers arrived and made contact with the female subject. Officers determined she was a danger to herself and others. She was transported to a hospital for a mental evaluation.
No comments:
Post a Comment