Senior Kitty Albert Wants to Be a Pampered Lap Cat

Senior kitty Albert is a former stray who’s ready to spend his golden years as a pampered lap cat! Albert is ten years young and has a curious spirit. He loves exploring, but will happily hang out with you for some petting and head scratches. He has a sweet and quiet meow that he uses to get your attention. Albert has surprisingly soft fur that you’ll love to pet!
The adoption fee for cats is $100. All kitten adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment