Academic Elsa Loves Learning!

When three-year-old Elsa was found as a stray, she was very calm and friendly, giving licks and tail wags. Although she’s been more shy at the shelter, our behavior staff has started to see her come out of her shell. Elsa loves learning new things, such as sit and down, and gets so much more relaxed and happy when she’s learning! She also loves treats, and is very treat-motivated. Elsa would do best in a home without other dogs, with a patient adopter who can let her go at her own pace. She has lots of love to give!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
