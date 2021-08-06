Oriental Fruit Fly Next Door in Arcadia; Catalytic Converter Etching Event; Shoo, Coyote!; Leadership Academies

In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports:
~ Oriental Fruit Flies have been discovered in Arcadia. They lay eggs that hatch maggots and make produce unfit to eat. They target more than 230 different fruits and vegetables, including apples, avocados, figs, and lemons to name a few. California Department of Food and Agriculture will conduct treatments to eradicate the infestation with specially equipped, marked pickup trucks, which you may see passing slowly by streetside trees. For questions call the CDFA Pest Hotline at 1 (800) 491-1899. https://is.gd/tAwG9H
~ Ward's Service Auto Repair and the Monrovia Police Department will host Etch & Catch, a free catalytic converter etching event on August 28, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m., at Ward Service Auto Repair (130 Railroad Ave., Monrovia. For Monrovia residents only. Reservations required. https://is.gd/7bO4iN
~ Learn to keep coyotes and peafowl away at this webinar by Wildlife Manager Lauren Hamlett, who will demonstrate humane hazing techniques. https://is.gd/bvNL4N
~ Monrovia Area Partnership (MAP) Youth Leadership Academy is a free opportunity for those in grades 6-12 to learn public speaking, about their local government, how to be a leader, the importance of volunteering, building resumes, practicing interviews, and what to expect upon High School graduation. The 8-week course is from September 8 to October 27, each Wednesday from 3:30 - 5 p.m. Register here: https://is.gd/q5byju
~ Monrovia Area Partnership (MAP) Adult Leadership Academy educates residents about City Government, provides leadership skills and resources to assist them in becoming connected and active in the community. The 8-week course is from September 9 to October 28, Thursdays from 7 - 9 p.m. Register here: https://is.gd/C9zi0R
