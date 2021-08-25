News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Job Openings With City of Monrovia
The City of Monrovia has two job openings:
- Office administrator at the Police Department.
- Recreation specialist (part time) for Community Services Department.
Details:
https://is.gd/qkFR1m
- Brad Haugaard
