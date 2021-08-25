News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Job Openings With City of Monrovia

The City of Monrovia has two job openings:

- Office administrator at the Police Department.
- Recreation specialist (part time) for Community Services Department.

Details: https://is.gd/qkFR1m

- Brad Haugaard

