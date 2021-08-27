Last Art Walk for Summer Tomorrow, Aug. 28

Thanks for posting this, Brad. Everyone is welcome to come and view the art and meet the artists! Join us in the street in front of the LOOK Cinema theater at 410 S. Myrtle Ave in Old Town. We moved the time up: It now starts at 6 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m. Free admission./
Thanks for posting this, Brad. Everyone is welcome to come and view the art and meet the artists! Join us in the street in front of the LOOK Cinema theater at 410 S. Myrtle Ave in Old Town. We moved the time up: It now starts at 6 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m. Free admission./ReplyDelete