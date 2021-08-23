Make Reservations to Visit Canyon Park

File photo.
Monrovia Canyon Park will open Monday, August 30 for visitors with reservations. The Waterfall Trail, Nature Trail, Bill Cull Trail, and Cunningham Overlook Trail will all be open, but "the Ben Overturff Trial is closed per US Forest Service Dept."
For reservations, go to https://is.gd/9aYoBY and click on "Trail Reservations".
Park hours are Sunday - Saturday, 6:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. On Tuesdays people can walk or bike into the park, but it will be closed to vehicles for routine maintenance. Vehicle admission is $5 per vehicle, $10 on weekends. The park will also be closed if it is raining.
The city urges "extra caution when walking, hiking, or biking on our trails as we continue to have loose gravel and rocks along the trails."
- Brad Haugaard
