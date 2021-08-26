Monrovia Police: UPS Driver Robbed of Package; Catalytic Converter Suspects Arrested; Elderly Driver Hits House; Sleeping Driver Hits Car; Car Hits Motorcycle; Etc.

During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 420 service events, resulting in 72 investigations.
Commercial Burglary
August 19 at 3:39 a.m., an alarm activation was reported at a business in the 900 block of W. Huntington. A glass-break sensor had just been triggered at a cellular phone business. The caller reported a male adult suspect was seen entering the store wearing a black jacket, red face mask, with a dreadlock style of hair. Officers arrived and surrounded the building. An interior search was conducted, but the suspect had fled. A responsible party showed up, but could not determine a loss at the time. Investigation continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
August 19 at 9:11 a.m., a male subject called police to report his vehicle had just been burglarized at a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. The suspect fled the scene in a grey, Dodge van. Officers arrived, but the suspect was not located. The investigation revealed the passenger door lock on the vehicle had been punched and the victim’s tools had been stolen out of the vehicle. The suspect's license plate was obtained. Investigation continuing.
Robbery
August 19 at 1:43 p.m., officers responded to the report of a robbery in progress in the 100 block of W. Central. A male suspect approached a UPS driver who was holding a package to be delivered to the location. The suspect repeatedly told the UPS driver that the package belonged to him. When the UPS driver asked for identification, the suspect ripped the package out of her arms, scratching her in the process. The suspect ran to a waiting vehicle and fled the scene. Witnesses observed the suspect loitering in the area since the morning. Investigation continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
August 19 at 6:06 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 800 block of W. Foothill. The victim called to report her vehicle had been stolen sometime between August 18 and 19. The vehicle was parked on Foothill. The investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
August 20 at 1:31 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of N. Ivy called police to report the catalytic converter had been stolen off his vehicle sometime during the night. The investigation is continuing.
Theft of Firearm
August 21 at 9:06 a.m., a deputy from Industry Sheriff’s Department called and informed dispatch he arrested a subject who was in possession of a handgun registered to a Monrovia resident. An officer went to the resident's home in the 300 block of Elfwood and spoke with him. He said the last time he saw the gun was approximately four years ago, and he did not give anyone permission to take it or use it. He checked the closet where he kept it and confirmed it was missing. A report was taken and forwarded to the deputy. Investigation continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
August 21 at 4:10 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of Montana called police to report they saw a vehicle back into a parked car and drive off without leaving a note on the parked vehicle. They were able to get a picture of the suspect vehicle. An officer contacted the registered owner of the parked vehicle to inform them of what happened. Investigation continuing.
Driving Under the Influence / Firearm Recovered – Suspect Arrested
August 21 at 9:34 p.m., an officer observed a vehicle swerving on the road as it traveled south on Myrtle, approaching California. He conducted a traffic stop and contacted the driver. The driver appeared to be driving while under the influence of alcohol. The officer conducted a DUI investigation and arrested the driver. Another officer conducted an inventory search of the vehicle prior to storing it and, in doing so, he located a revolver under the seat, which was recovered by the officer.
Felony Evading / Driving Under the Influence / Warrant – Suspects Arrested
August 21 at 9:50 p.m., an officer observed a suspicious vehicle parked in a dark area of a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. As he approached the vehicle, the driver fled in the vehicle and entered the 210 Freeway, heading east. The driver was traveling at a speed of approximately 45 miles per hour and was drifting in the lanes. The driver continued on the 605 Freeway, heading south to the 10 Freeway, heading west. The driver exited in the City of San Gabriel at the Alhambra border, where he pulled over. At that point, the officers conducted a high-risk stop and had the two occupants exit. The driver exhibited symptoms of being under the influence of drugs and the passenger had an outstanding warrant. The passenger was arrested and taken into custody. Once the driver was medically cleared, he was brought to the police department, where he was booked for felony evading and DUI.
Grand Theft
August 22 at 1:40 p.m., an employee from a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington called police to report a theft that occurred the previous night. Two females entered the store, put a large dollar amount of merchandise into bags and left without paying for the items. Investigation continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
August 22 at 4:02 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the 1000 block of Royal Oaks. An elderly motorist struck a home in the 1000 block of Royal Oaks. Officers arrived and checked the well-being of the driver. He was not injured. The vehicle struck the side of an apartment and hit an air-conditioning unit. A DMV reevaluation form was completed on the driver. Investigation continuing.
Battery on a Peace Officer / Mental Evaluation
August 22 at 8:08 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of W. Lemon regarding a disturbing subject who was fighting and arguing with family members. The reporting party indicated that the subject had struck his head on a wall and was bleeding. Officers arrived, and while they were dealing with the subject, he spit on one of the officers. The subject was safely detained and transported to a local hospital, where he received a mental evaluation and was placed on a 72 hour hold.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
August 23 at 10:38 a.m., a caller reported a motorist just struck her vehicle in the 400 block of W. Scenic. Officers responded and found the driver had fallen asleep behind the wheel. He was not injured. The driver was issued a citation.
Domestic Battery – Suspect Arrested
August 23 at 12:01 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of W. Cherry called police to report that the mother of his child had just pushed him. Officers responded and found no one was injured. The female subject was found to be the primary aggressor and was arrested for domestic battery.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
August 23 at 3:02 p.m., a motorist reported another driver collided into the back of his vehicle at the intersection of Myrtle and Huntington, and the driver fled the area without stopping to exchange information. Officers searched the area for the hit and run driver, but could not locate him. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
August 24 at 8:45 a.m., a caller reported a motorist just struck the back of a motorcyclist who was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Myrtle and Lemon. The collision caused the motorcyclist to be thrown forward off the motorcycle and onto the hood of an SUV traveling in the opposite direction. The motorcyclist sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was cared for by Monrovia paramedics.
Embezzlement
August 24 at 12:31 p.m., the owner of an equipment rental business in the 200 block of W. Huntington called police to report that a customer rented a piece of equipment and was refusing to return it. This investigation is continuing.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
August 24 at 3:45 p.m., a caller reported a motorist collided into their car at the intersection of Chestnut and Monterey, then fled the area without stopping to exchange information. The caller was not injured in the collision. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary / Attempt Grand Theft Auto
August 24 at 3:50 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of Sombrero discovered someone had forced entry into his vehicle, which was parked in front of his house. They punched the ignition, but were unsuccessful at taking the car. They stole personal items belonging to the resident and fled the area. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence / Resisting Arrest / Battery – Suspect Arrested
August 24 at 11:11 p.m., police dispatch received multiple calls reporting a male subject attacking a female subject in front of the station. Officers arrived and saw the suspect attacking the victim. The suspect then attempted to assault the officers. The suspect continued to resist, but was safely detained. The victim sustained minor injuries. The suspect also battered a passerby that had attempted to help the victim. The suspect was medically cleared and brought to the station for booking on multiple charges.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
August 25 at 1:45 p.m., a caller reported a motorist just collided into her vehicle at the intersection of Cypress and Alta Vista. Officers located the motorist that left the area. He returned to the scene and exchanged information.
Grand Theft
August 26 at 3:44 a.m., officers responded to the area of Lime and Canyon regarding suspects seen under a vehicle. The suspects fled in a truck when the resident came out of the home. An officer located the truck and conducted a traffic stop. The suspects were detained while officers conducted an investigation and discovered the catalytic converter had been removed from the vehicle, but was tossed out of the truck prior to being stopped by officers. Three suspects were arrested.
