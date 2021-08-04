News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Dinner at Copper Still Grill
Dinner tonight at Copper Still Grill, on the east side of Myrtle just south of Colorado. Got the TexMex Chicken Salad for $11.50 and a beer for $4.95. Interesting, a salad you can eat by hand. And it was very good!
- Brad Haugaard
