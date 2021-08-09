News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Mountain Park School Answers Questions About Independent Study
Monrovia's Mountain Park School has posted an extensive list of questions and answers for parents interested in having their children learn through independent study, here:
https://is.gd/uNuo3b
- Brad Haugaard
