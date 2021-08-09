News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Laid-Back Missy the Kitten Ready for a Cozy Indoor Life

Four-month-old Missy is an adorable tabby kitten who’s looking for her special someone! Missy has a laid-back personality and shows her friendly side once she gets to know you. She’ll even lean into your hand for petting! Missy would do best in a quiet household with adults or older kids who can give her the patience to adjust to her new surroundings. Missy started her life as a stray, but she’s ready to live that cozy indoor life with you! 

The adoption fee for kittens 6 months and under is $150. All kitten adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.

View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.

Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email. 

Brad Haugaard
