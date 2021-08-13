Broadway Under the Stars - Saturday, Aug. 28

Saturday, August 28th at 7:30 p.m. Broadway Under the Stars, a musical review featuring some of Broadway's most iconic and memorable vocal music. This fundraising celebration will take place in Friendship Circle on the campus at Monrovia High School to support the professional productions at the Taylor Performing Arts Center.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for those who wish to bring a picnic dinner. Both VIP and General Admission tickets are available.
Details and tickets: https://is.gd/xz6KQ5
- Brad Haugaard
