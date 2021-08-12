Monrovia Police: Lots of DUIs; Multiple Mental Evaluations; Cursing at Police on 911 Line; Gardener Tools Stolen; Etc.

During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 333 service events, resulting in 70 investigations.
Petty Theft
August 5 at 2:24 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Highland regarding a theft investigation. The victim was doing yard work at the location when two suspects in a silver Chevrolet Silverado took the lawn mower out of his unlocked van. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
August 5 at 2:52 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 100 block of Cedar. The victim left his van parked at the location with all door and windows locked and secured. When the victim returned, he saw the lock on the rear doors had been broken and two leaf blowers had been stolen from inside. This investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
August 5 at 9:27 p.m., an officer responded to the area of Mountain and Wildrose regarding a traffic collision. One of the involved parties was displaying signs of being intoxicated. A DUI investigation was conducted and he was found to have been driving under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Vandalism
August 6 at 4:49 a.m., an officer patrolling the area around Lime and Myrtle saw fresh gang graffiti on the north east corner of the intersection. A report was taken and the graffiti will be removed. This investigation is continuing.
Violation of Court Order – Suspect Arrested
August 6 at 6:22 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of E. Lime regarding a report of a court order violation. The victim called to report her adult son was on the property after being served with a restraining order. The subject was contacted and the restraining order was confirmed. He was arrested for violation of the court order.
Mental Evaluation
August 6 at 7:27 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of W. Lime regarding a male subject that was reporting hallucinations. It was determined the subject may be a danger to himself and needed to be evaluated by a mental health professional. He was transported to a local facility for treatment.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
August 6 at 11:50 p.m., an officer was on patrol in the area of Peck and Longden and observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation. The vehicle was stopped and the driver was found to be displaying signs of being under the influence of alcohol. A DUI investigation was conducted. The driver was arrested for DUI and held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
August 7 at 2:47 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Myrtle and Colorado stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. An investigation revealed the driver was on parole and had been driving under the influence of a controlled substance. The driver was arrested for DUI and held for and a sobering period.
Mental Evaluation
August 7 at 1:52 p.m., an employee from a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington called to report a male subject had just attempted to steal merchandise and pushed a customer. Officers responded and located the subject nearby. After a detailed investigation, it was determined the subject was a danger to himself and others, and needed to be evaluated by a mental health professional. He was transported to a local facility for treatment. The customer was not injured and she declined to press charges.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
August 7 at 8:51 p.m., officers responded to a hotel in the 1100 block of E. Huntington regarding a male and female fighting in the parking lot. When officers arrived, both suspects fled into one of the hotel rooms. Further investigation revealed the female started punching the male and chased him into traffic on Huntington. The female suspect was arrested for domestic violence.
Misuse of 911 – Suspect Arrested
August 7 at 11:09 p.m., a caller known to officers from previous encounters began calling 911 multiple times. She was yelling and cursing at police dispatchers. She refused to stop calling, even after being advised that her phone calls were a misuse of the emergency line. Officers conducted an area check and located the subject near the intersection of Magnolia and Huntington. She was arrested.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
August 7 at 11:33 p.m., an officer was on patrol in the area of Mountain and Lemon observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver displayed symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol. A DUI investigation was then conducted. The driver was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
August 8 at 7:12 p.m., an officer on patrol in the 900 block of W. Foothill saw a vehicle traveling on the road without license plates. He conducted a traffic stop and discovered the driver did not have a valid driver’s license and was on probation. The vehicle was searched and drug paraphernalia was found. The driver was arrested and the vehicle was impounded.
Fraud
August 9 at 9:35 a.m., a resident in the 1000 block of E. Huntington reported he was tricked into sending money to someone using a money phone app. After sending the money, he realized it was a fraud scam. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
August 9 at 10:08 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of E. Olive walked outside his home and discovered someone had vandalized his parked car by spray painting profanities on it and denting it. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
August 10 at 5:09 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 400 block of Huntington. The victim reported her vehicle had been stolen by the acquaintance of a friend. The victim does not know the person, nor did she give permission for them to take her vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
August 10 at 11:09 p.m., an officer on patrol in the area of Maple and Mayflower saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. The vehicle was stopped and the driver displayed symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol. A DUI investigation was conducted and it was determined the driver was intoxicated. He was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Vandalism
August 11 at 9:09 a.m., a vandalism incident was reported in the 800 block of W. Duarte. The victim went out to his parked car and discovered someone had shattered the passenger window sometime during the night. It did not appear the suspect entered the vehicle or took anything from inside. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
August 11 at 8:40 p.m., a male adult suspect entered a business in the 400 block of W. Foothill and selected merchandise. The suspect then ran out the doors without purchasing the items and fled in a waiting vehicle before officers could arrive. The vehicle is a white Toyota sedan. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
August 11 at 9:08 p.m., a father called to report his mentally ill son was at their residence in the 200 block of S. Madison and was refusing to leave. Officers arrived and located a distraught and emotionally charged subject who was threatening to harm his father. The subject then turned his attention to the officers and stated he wanted the officers to shoot and kill him. Officers were able to deescalate the situation and calmed the subject enough to peacefully detain him. They determined he needed to speak with a mental health professional and transported him to a facility for mental evaluation
