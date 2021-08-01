News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Restaurants
•
Schools
•
Police
•
Map
•
Movies
•
Library Catalog
,
Activities
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
History of Box Jewelry Street Clock
Here is the latest video from Monrovia Historic Preservation Group on the history of the Box Jewelry street clock in Old Town. Click here for the full set of MOHPG videos:
https://is.gd/6rdsdw
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
8/01/2021
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment