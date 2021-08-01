News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

History of Box Jewelry Street Clock

Here is the latest video from Monrovia Historic Preservation Group on the history of the Box Jewelry street clock in Old Town. Click here for the full set of MOHPG videos: https://is.gd/6rdsdw

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)