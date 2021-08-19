Monrovia Police: Intoxicated Drivers; More Intoxicated Drivers; Drunk Mom Bites Dad's Arm; Drunk Driver Loses a Wheel - Keeps Going; Gunshots; and More...

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia / Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
August 13 at 12:34 a.m., an officer on patrol in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle saw a suspicious male subject sitting in a vehicle parked in the area. The officer contacted the subject and saw he had drug paraphernalia out in plain sight. The subject was detained and a search of the vehicle revealed multiple controlled substances. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
August 13 at 1:17 a.m., an officer on patrol observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation near the intersection of Foothill and Mayflower. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver displayed signs of being under the influence of alcohol. After a DUI investigation was conducted, the driver was arrested for DUI and held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
August 13 at 2:09 a.m., an officer patrolling the 300 block of Laurel stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver was exhibiting signs and symptoms of being under the influence of a controlled substance. After a drug evaluation was conducted, the driver was arrested for DUI and held for a sobering period.
Domestic Violence / Child Endangerment – Suspect Wanted
August 13 at 8:00 p.m., officers responded to an apartment building in the 800 block of S. Myrtle regarding reports of a female screaming. Officers contacted the female, who was heavily intoxicated. She stated her ex-boyfriend, whom she has a child with, tried to kill her by putting his hand over her mouth and neck. The male subject already left the location with the child prior to officers arriving. The female was transported to a local hospital for further treatment because she stated she possibly lost consciousness. The male subject, who is the appointed foster parent, met with the officer at the station with the child. Further investigation revealed the father arrived at the apartment and found the mother was heavily intoxicated while caring for their daughter. They argued about her being intoxicated and the female started hitting the male on his head. When he raised his left arm up to block her, she bit his left wrist, causing it to bleed. The female subject was determined to be the primary aggressor in the incident. She is now wanted for further questioning regarding this case. The Department of Children and Family Services was also notified.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
August 13 at 9:39 p.m., two vehicles collided in the intersection of Peck and Armijo. Upon arrival, officers determined the party most at fault was intoxicated. A DUI investigation was conducted, and the driver was ultimately found to have been driving under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
August 13 at 11:19 p.m., officers responded to the area of Colorado and Ivy regarding a possible DUI driver. The caller stated the driver was driving erratically. An officer located the vehicle and saw it was weaving back and forth on the roadway. A traffic stop was conducted, and after a DUI investigation, the driver was arrested and held for and a sobering period.
Weapons Offense / Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
August 14 at 11:03 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of W. Foothill regarding a subject knocking on various doors in the area. Upon arrival, they made contact with the subject, who was heavily intoxicated. Further investigation revealed he was in possession of a double edged knife and a replica firearm. He was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Vehicle Pursuit / Non-Injury Traffic Collision / DUI – Suspect Arrested
August 15 at 3:49 a.m., officers on patrol near the intersection of Foothill and Magnolia were handling a call and observed a speeding vehicle. After finishing their call for service, they observed the same vehicle driving by, now missing a wheel. The officers tried to stop the vehicle, but it sped away. After a short pursuit, the vehicle tried to make a turn and lost control, colliding into a parked vehicle. The driver was determined to be under the influence. He was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Commercial Burglary
August 15 at 6:19 a.m., an alarm company for a restaurant in the 400 block of W. Huntington reported an alarm activation had just occurred. Officers responded and found the backdoor had been forced open and two safes were stolen. The safes contained cash. There were no suspects located in the building. This investigation is continuing.
Possession of Stolen Mail – Suspect Arrested
August 15 at 8:31 a.m., security for an apartment complex in the 200 block of W. Pomona reported a male subject sleeping in the building's stairwell. Officers arrived and located the subject, who was found to be in possession of mail and UPS packages belonging to residents of the building. The mail and packages were opened and some of the contents were found in the subject's backpack. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Vandalism
August 15 at 10:31 a.m., a resident in the 1100 block of Sesmas walked outside her apartment and discovered someone had slashed two of her vehicle tires sometime during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
August 15 at 11:17 a.m., a male subject walked into the Monrovia Police Department lobby and said he was depressed and wanted to kill himself. He let officers know he has a history of mental illness that requires medication, but he hasn't taken medication for an unknown length of time. The subject was transported to a nearby mental health hospital for care.
Injury Traffic Collision
August 16 at 3:28 a.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of S. Lincoln and Colorado regarding an injury traffic collision. Upon arrival, they discovered a vehicle in the middle of the street with major damage. During the investigation, officers discovered the driver was traveling east on Colorado at a high rate of speed, when he struck the dip at Colorado and Fifth. The driver lost control and struck several parked vehicles and damaged an Edison pole. This collision is still under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
August 16 at 8:05 a.m., employees of a business in the 900 block of W. Duarte arrived to work and discovered someone had forced entry into the building sometime during the night. The suspects rummaged through the cash registers and stole money and merchandise. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
August 16 at 12:37 p.m., a driver reported that he collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Myrtle and Los Angeles, but the other vehicle fled. Paramedics responded because the caller said he was injured, but had no visible injuries. While officers were speaking with the driver, the other motorist returned to inquire why the police had responded, stating that both parties had already exchanged information. After further investigation, the driver that called police admitted they had exchanged information, and he was found to be at fault. He was also found to be driving with a suspended license and was issued a citation at the scene.
Attempted Grand Theft
August 17 at 2:40 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of E. Colorado on the report of an attempted grand theft. The victim reported that someone tried to take his catalytic converter. He heard noises outside his residence and scared off the suspects. The suspects were last seen leaving eastbound on Colorado, out of sight. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
August 17 at 4:08 p.m., a traffic collision involving three motorists was reported in the 400 block of E. Duarte. One of the drivers was complaining of pain, so paramedics responded. The injured driver was not taken to a hospital. The party found to be at fault was issued a citation.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia / Warrant
August 18 at 11:59 a.m., suspicious male subjects were reported in front of a restaurant in the 100 block of W. Foothill. An officer arrived and contacted both male subjects. The officer could see used drug paraphernalia in the hand of one of the subjects. As the officer was waiting for additional officers to arrive, the subject with the drug paraphernalia suddenly ran. The subject was not located. This subject is known to police and also has a warrant for his arrest.
Vehicle Burglary
August 18 at 8:04 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 1100 block of E. Huntington. The victim reported that she parked her vehicle to the rear of a restaurant. When she returned after dinner, she found the window to her vehicle had been smashed. A laptop and her wallet were taken from inside. Investigation continuing.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
August 18 at 10:02 p.m., a caller reported a semi-truck tried to make a turn at California and Duarte and clipped the drop arm at the tracks. The drop arm was damaged and the driver fled the scene. Investigation continuing.
Shots Fired
August 18 at 11:11 p.m., a caller reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area of Alta Vista and Duarte Rd. Officers responded and located four spent casings in the roadway. The area was searched for victims, witnesses, and impact strikes, but none were located. Investigation continuing.
