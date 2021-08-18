News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Dinner at Luscious Dumplings
Dinner at Luscious Dumplings, in the shopping area at Duarte and Sixth. Got the Steamed Soup Dumplings for $11 and a Diet Coke for $1.50. Very tasty! (By the way, the name is being changed to Mason’s Dumpling Shop.)
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
8/18/2021
restaurants
