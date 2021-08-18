News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Dinner at Luscious Dumplings

Dinner at Luscious Dumplings, in the shopping area at Duarte and Sixth. Got the Steamed Soup Dumplings for $11 and a Diet Coke for $1.50. Very tasty! (By the way, the name is being changed to Mason’s Dumpling Shop.)

- Brad Haugaard 
