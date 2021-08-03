Monrovia High Students Create Game App for Apple Devices; District Hopes for New Clifton Principal In a 'Few Weeks'

Monrovia High School's Digital Studies Academy game development team, "The Forge," recently released its latest game, Andy's Donuts. available for download on Apple devices. The game, which challenges users to fill customer orders by getting the donuts in the donut box was largely developed by students working remotely under the leadership of teacher Anthony Carlson. Opinion: I downloaded the game: Graphics are beautiful and the instructions are clear - a fun little activity.
The candidate selected in July as principal of Clifton Middle School declined the position for personal reasons but Superintendent Ryan D. Smith says, "We hope to have a new principal selected within the next few weeks." In the meantime, retired administrator Mari Bordona, will serve as interim principal.
- Brad Haugaard
