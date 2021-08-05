Monrovia Police: Woman Throws Knife at Window; Car to Car Shooting at Myrtle and Duarte Rd.; Etc.

Attempt Burglary
July 29 at 4:32 p.m., an employee from a business in the 1700 block of S. Mountain called police to report someone attempted to break into the business through a side door. The door had damage, but nothing was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
July 29 at 8:45 p.m., a traffic accident was reported at the intersection of Myrtle and Huntington. One vehicle had rear-ended another vehicle. Officers arrived and both drivers reported no injuries. The investigation revealed that the driver of the first vehicle had been driving while intoxicated. She was arrested for DUI and held for a sobering period.
Vandalism – Suspect Arrested
July 30 at 2:09 a.m., a vandalism incident was reported at a business in the 400 block of W. Huntington. An employee of the business was sitting at the front of the location, when a female subject came up and started to yell at the employee for no reason. She then threw a knife at the window of the business. The window shattered and the suspect fled on foot. She was located by responding officers and arrested.
Mental Evaluation
July 31 at 2:59 p.m., a male subject called police from the 900 block of S. Fifth and reported that his wife was having suicidal thoughts. Officers arrived and determined the wife was a danger to herself and needed to be evaluated by a mental health professional. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Injury Traffic Collision
July 31 at 6:35 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Foothill and Mayflower regarding the report of a traffic collision involving injuries. A vehicle traveling west on Foothill turned left onto Mayflower. A second vehicle was traveling east on Foothill and the two vehicles collided in the intersection. One party complained of pain as a result of the collision and was treated by paramedics.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
August 1 at 1:39 a.m., an officer on patrol observed a vehicle commit a vehicle code violation near the intersection of Central and Myrtle. The officer stopped the vehicle and determined the driver was too intoxicated to operate the vehicle safely. The driver was arrested for DUI and held for a sobering period.
Commercial Burglary
August 1 at 7:07 a.m., a citizen called police to report seeing a business in the 300 block of W. Huntington with a shattered front window. The business was closed until 11:00 a.m. Officers responded and determined a burglary had occurred at the location. The owner of the business was notified and the business was secured. This investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
August 1 at 12:15 p.m., a traffic collision was reported at the intersection of Shamrock and Huntington. Officers arrived and checked on the well-being of the occupants. No one was injured. The party at fault was issued a citation.
Commercial Burglary
August 2 at 8:04 a.m., the owner of a business in the 1700 block of S. California arrived to work and discovered someone had entered the building over the weekend and took a computer. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
August 2 at 2:47 p.m., a caller reported a traffic collision involving three motorists at the intersection of Evergreen and Myrtle. Officers responded to the location along with paramedics. All three drivers reported sustaining minor injuries. One driver was transported to a nearby hospital for medical care. The driver found to be at fault was issued a citation.
Assault With a Deadly Weapon
August 2 at 10:45 p.m., a subject in another city called to advise that hours earlier he was a victim of a car-to-car shooting in the City of Monrovia at the intersection of Duarte and Myrtle. The victim was directed to come to the police station. No one was injured in the incident. There is no evidence of any further threat to the community regarding this incident. The investigation is continuing.
Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
August 2 at 11:27 p.m., officers were flagged down regarding a traffic collision that had just occurred in the 300 block of W. Duarte. At the same time, dispatch was receiving a call from a subject who stated his parked vehicle was just hit, and the driver that hit it was trying to leave the area.
Officers responded to the scene and contacted the driver and his passenger. The passenger exited the vehicle and tried to flee, but was detained a short distance away. As the driver was being talked to by other officers, he also attempted to run and was detained a few feet away. His actions caused the officer to fall and injure himself. The driver was arrested for DUI and was held for a sobering period.
Grand Theft
August 3 at 10:47 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of W. Colorado discovered someone had taken the catalytic converter from his vehicle, which had been parked in front of his house on the street. The theft occurred sometime during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
August 3 at 11:32 a.m., the foreman of a construction site in the 100 block of E. Central called police to report a vehicle burglary. One of the work trucks that had been parked at the site overnight was broken into and several items were taken from inside. Entry into the vehicle was made through a partially open window. This investigation is continuing.
Theft of a Trailer
August 3 at 11:57 a.m., the owner of a flatbed trailer called police to report it had been stolen from the 1800 block of S. Myrtle, where it had been parked. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
August 3 at 10:00 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 1100 block of S. Fifth. The victim reported his vehicle was broken into during the day after he parked it on the fourth floor of his condo complex parking area. Officers arrived and saw someone had smashed the passenger-side window and ransacked the vehicle. An investigation revealed that paperwork from the glove compartment was the only item that was missing. This investigation is continuing.
Welfare Check
August 4 at 12:34 a.m., a caller reported an unresponsive male subject lying halfway into the street in the 600 block of S. Magnolia. Officers responded and found a male adult lying in the street who was breathing, but was unresponsive. It appeared the subject was heavily intoxicated and needed medical attention. Paramedics responded to the scene and the subject was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Mail Tampering
August 4 at 4:04 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of W. Foothill reported a male adult breaking into her mailbox. Officers searched the area for the suspect, who was on a skateboard, but were unable to locate him. Officers contacted the victim and saw her mailbox had been damaged and her mail was thrown about on the ground. The victim did not know if any of her mail was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
August 4 at 2:04 p.m., an employee of a hardware store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a male subject just left the store with merchandise and did not pay for it. He was detained by store security and taken into custody by officers. An investigation revealed he was also in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested for shoplifting and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
August 4 at 7:22 p.m., a female subject in the 1400 block of S. Mountain called police to report her vehicle had been hit while she was inside a business and the driver who hit her vehicle fled. This investigation is continuing.
Stolen Vehicle Recovered
August 4 at 11:38 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 400 block of E. Duarte and saw a suspicious vehicle parked in front of a business that was closed. Further investigation revealed the vehicle had been stolen out of the city of Duarte a day earlier. The vehicle was unoccupied. The vehicle was recovered and released to the owner at the scene. It was removed from the law enforcement stolen vehicle system.
No comments:
Post a Comment