Golden-Year Dog Looking for Quiet Home - With Treats, Please!

Chip is an adorable 10-year-old dog who’s looking for a forever home to spend his golden years! This senior pup has a calm demeanor and will sit next to you sweetly (especially if you have some tasty treats). Chip loves attention and would do best as the only pet in the home. A quiet and calm environment with a similar person to match would be a great fit for Chip!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
