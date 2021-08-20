Santa Anita Family YMCA Plans January Opening; Historic Monrovia Walking Tour

In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports:
~ The Santa Anita Family YMCA plans to re-open in January 2022 and has opened a fundraising campaign to raise $90,000 to provide state of the art fitness equipment and "extended community resources."
The Y "plans to launch community programming focused on fighting food insecurity, providing equity in education, making sure every child has the opportunity to experience the joy of sports, ensuring kids and teens have a safe place to grow, and learn and live a healthy lifestyle." https://is.gd/tsWW7S
~ The Monrovia Historic Preservation Group will conduct its third historic walking tour of the summer this Saturday, August 21. The cost is $5 per person and the tour lasts about 2 hours. Learn about the early history of Monrovia and how became the community it is today. Meet at the southeast corner of Myrtle and Palm Avenues at 10 a.m. Tour guides from the Monrovia Historic Preservation Group will be walking slowly to Olive and back (8 city blocks total) during the tour.
- Brad Haugaard
