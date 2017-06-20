News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
City to Install Smart 'Bigbelly' Trash Cans; Trash Collection Fees Going Up; Oops! Not Enough Mulch; Etc.
In his weekly report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O), City Manager Oliver Chi writes:
~ Bigbelly "smart" trash cans will be installed in Old Town. These solar-powered trash compactors have five times the normal capacity of a regular city trash can and reduce the number of times staff has to empty a trash can by 71%. They also have built in sensors that communicate their trash levels to collection crews.
~ The cost for trash / recycling services will increase by 4.32% beginning July 1. For the typical residential customer enrolled in the 90-gallon trash / recycling barrel program, solid waste services will increase by $1.24 a month, from $28.79 / month to $30.03 / month. For the typical commercial / multi-family customer enrolled in the one 3-yard bin which is serviced once per week), solid waste services will increase by $7.13 a month, from $165.11 a month to $172.24 a month.
~ Oops. There wasn't much compost and mulch to distribute on June 17, so the city is planning another compost and mulch giveaway.
~ A Monrovia Renewal Dedication Event is will be held Thursday, June 22, at 4 p.m., at Lucinda Garcia Park.
~ Renovations at Julian Fisher Park are set to being in mid-July. New lights, upgrade of basketball courts, and installing the City's first Portland Loo restroom. Should be done by late fall. During construction, use the basketball courts at the Mary Wilcox Youth Center Gym and the playground / picnic space at Recreation Park. There will be an open house to learn about the upgrades tomorrow, June 21, at 7 p.m. at Julian Fisher Park.
~ City staff and Monrovia Reads are considering moving the program into Monrovia Schools. Hopefully the revamped program will be ready by fall. Also, the city and Monrovia Reads have been thinking about using a surplus city transit vehicle as an alternative vehicle for the program as the Monrovia Reads bus is not in great shape.
~ The State Library has awarded the Monrovia Public Library with a $7,500 grant to buy bilingual books for kids.
