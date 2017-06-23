News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Monrovia Council Member Spicer Named Veteran of the Year
Assembly Member Chris Holden has selected Monrovia Councilman Larry Spicer as the 41st Assembly District’s Veteran of the Year.
https://goo.gl/PzhUSr
- Brad Haugaard
