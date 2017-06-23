News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Calendar   •  Movies  •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Monrovia Council Member Spicer Named Veteran of the Year


Assembly Member Chris Holden has selected Monrovia Councilman Larry Spicer as the 41st Assembly District’s Veteran of the Year. https://goo.gl/PzhUSr

- Brad Haugaard
