Monrovia Police: Suspect in Fight Breaks His Ankle; Man Hits Girlfriend; No Violence - Just Meth; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for June 5-7. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 432 service events, resulting in 72 investigations.
Vehicle Burglary
June 5 at 8:35 a.m., a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 1200 block of S. Alta Vista was reported to police. The victim parked his vehicle the evening before and returned to it the next morning to find a window shattered and a gym bag that was in the vehicle was missing. The investigation is continuing.
Suspicious Circumstances / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
June 5 at 12:02 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain to investigate a suspicious female subject seen carrying merchandise around the inside of the store. The same female had been seen at the store’s El Monte location, trying to go out an emergency exit with similar merchandise and nearby stores were notified. There was a vehicle parked outside the emergency exit that matched the description of a vehicle seen at the El Monte location. Officers arrived, contacted the female and stopped the vehicle, which had just left the parking lot. The vehicle was a rental that had its plates covered and was being driven by a subject that was found to have a no-bail probation warrant, in addition to other warrants. The male subject was arrested for the warrants and the vehicle was stored. The female was identified and released, as she had not left the store with the merchandise.
Domestic Battery
June 5 at 5:07 p.m., police responded to the report of a domestic battery incident in progress in the 700 block of Montana. The suspect is the estranged husband of the victim. The suspect came to the victim's residence while she had a male friend over and became involved in a physical altercation with both the male subject and his estranged wife. During the altercation, the suspect broke his ankle. The suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment. He was issued a citation to appear in court on the battery charges and was served with an Emergency Protective Order.
Stolen Vehicle Recovered
June 7 at 6:10 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 300 block of Pine Tree Lane. The victim reported that the vehicle was parked on the street and was locked. The vehicle was located by Monrovia parking control officers three hours later, unoccupied, and parked in the 300 block of N Encinitas. Several items were missing from the interior of the vehicle. The vehicle was returned to the victim and the investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
June 7 at 8:28 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of W. Cypress on the report of a domestic violence incident. The investigation revealed that the male subject struck his girlfriend during an argument. The altercation resulted in redness and bruising to the female. The male subject was arrested for domestic violence.
Stolen Vehicle Recovered – Suspect Arrested
June 7 at 1:45 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain Avenue to investigate a possible theft. Store loss prevention was observing a male suspect inside the store concealing merchandise and a waiting vehicle outside. Officers arrived and located the male suspect outside, next to the unoccupied vehicle. The vehicle was found to be a reported stolen. The male suspect told police he had driven the vehicle to the location and knew it was stolen. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Possession of a Controlled Substance / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
June 7 at 3:29 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 700 block of S. Shamrock Avenue regarding a possible domestic violence incident. The officers located the subjects and determined there was no domestic violence that occurred, but during the course of the investigation, they discovered the male subject was in possession of drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine. He was arrested and taken into custody.
