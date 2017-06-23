News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Calendar   •  Movies  •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Dinner at Pho House 99


 
Dinner at Pho House 99, on the north side of Lemon a half block east of Myrtle. Got the BBQ pork and egg roll with vermicelli for $8.70 and an iced tea for $1. Very reasonable price and the food was good. 

- Brad Haugaard 
