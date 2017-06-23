News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Restaurants
•
Calendar
•
Movies
•
Map
•
Potholes, Etc.
•
Library Catalog
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
Dinner at Pho House 99
Dinner at Pho House 99, on the north side of Lemon a half block east of Myrtle. Got the BBQ pork and egg roll with vermicelli for $8.70 and an iced tea for $1. Very reasonable price and the food was good.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
6/23/2017
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Labels:
restaurants
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment