Dinner at 1766

Dinner at 1776, an America themed burgers and beer place on the east side of Myrtle just south of Lemon. Got the Congress, a basic dog, for $5, and a beer for $5. Nice size, nice price, nice taste. 

- Brad Haugaard 
