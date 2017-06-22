News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: She Wasn't ill, but She Was Arrested; Suspect Arrested Casing a Business; Pedestrian Hit at Duarte and Mayflower; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for June 19-21. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 418 service events, resulting in 72 investigations.
Fire Assist
June 19 at 12:11 p.m., officers responded to the report of a fire inside a residence in the 1700 block of Alamitas Avenue. When officers arrived, they saw smoke and located the fire coming from the kitchen area of the home. Officers extinguished the fire that was coming from the oven.
Missing Person Located
June 19 at 7:26 p.m., officers were on a call in the 400 block of W. Maple when they saw a mentally challenged, adult female who they are familiar with from prior contacts, walking across a business parking lot alone. The subject is usually accompanied by her mother. A computer check of the female revealed she had been reported missing earlier in the day. Her mother was notified and she responded to pick up her daughter.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
June 19 at 11:00 p.m., an officer was on patrol in the 100 block of W. Palm when she observed a subject that she knew had a warrant for his arrest. A computer check confirmed the warrant and the subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglaries
June 20 at 10:25 a.m., two vehicle burglaries were reported at a parking structure in the 100 block of W. Colorado. One of the vehicles was parked on the first level and the other was on the third level. Both vehicles had their windows shattered to gain entry and items were taken from inside. The investigations are continuing.
Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
June 20 at 1:45 p.m., police received a call reporting a male adult that was kicking trash cans and being disruptive in the 600 block of S. Shamrock Avenue. Officers responded and located the male adult, who was displaying signs of being under the influence of a controlled substance. Officers performed a drug evaluation on the subject and determined he was under the influence. The subject was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Violation of Court Order – Suspect Arrested
June 20 at 10:14 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of W. Maple regarding a female subject who was near a business in violation of a restraining order that she had been served. The female subject was located within 100 yards of the business and the protected person in violation of the court order. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
June 21 at 11:03 a.m., a suspicious subject was reported inside a business in the 200 block of S. Myrtle. The subject appeared to be casing the business. Officers arrived and located the subject. The investigation revealed an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested, taken into custody and was later picked up by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on the warrant.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
June 21 at 5:19 p.m., a vehicle struck a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk at Duarte and Mayflower and fled the scene. The vehicle was last seen traveling west on Duarte and is described as a small, dark grey, 4-door vehicle, being driven by a male driver. The pedestrian was not injured. The investigation is continuing.
Warrants – Suspect Arrested
June 22 at 1:27 a.m., an officer was conducting a welfare check on a subject who was reported in the 300 block of W. Maple and appeared to be ill. During the contact, the officer determined that the subject was not ill, but she was found to have multiple warrants for her arrest. She was arrested for the warrants and taken into custody.
