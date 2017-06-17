News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Opinion: Metro Jumps the Gun in Charging for Parking
I think Metro has jumped the gun in deciding to begin charging people $3 to park in the Monrovia train station garage starting June 26.
The notice that Metro has posted at the garage and placed on car windshields at the station says that the charge is to "help protect parking spaces for Metro riders."
When the Station Square complex opens and there are restaurants and shops that people want to go to, I can understand how parking for Metro might be hurt, but there is currently nothing in the neighborhood to attract people.
Are folks going to park in Metro's garage and walk to the gas station? Are they going to park there and drag old bottles over to the recycling center? or will they park there and carry their sick dog over to the veterinarian? Are the light industrial buildings in the neighborhood a big magnet for traffic?
I really don't think so and I think Metro should hold off charging until there is a real possibility that neighborhood attractions will affect parking for train riders. But that time has not arrived.
- Brad Haugaard
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Brad, I have been thinking the same thing. Thank you for stating it so well. Where would people be going that it would be convenient to park at the train station?ReplyDelete