News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Calendar   •  Movies  •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Monrovia Council to Consider Metro Parking Deal; New Home Construction


At its Tuesday, June 20 meeting (agenda: https://goo.gl/XzurF5), the Monrovia City Council will, among other things, consider ...

~ A deal with Metro to allow people to park in the train station parking structure for $5 during non-peak hours (weekdays 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. and all day on weekends and holidays). https://goo.gl/XzurF5

~ Whether to approve the construction of four detached two-story homes at 902 W. Colorado. https://goo.gl/BAsDmW

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)