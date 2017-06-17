News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Council to Consider Metro Parking Deal; New Home Construction
At its Tuesday, June 20 meeting (agenda: https://goo.gl/XzurF5), the Monrovia City Council will, among other things, consider ...
~ A deal with Metro to allow people to park in the train station parking structure for $5 during non-peak hours (weekdays 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. and all day on weekends and holidays). https://goo.gl/XzurF5
~ Whether to approve the construction of four detached two-story homes at 902 W. Colorado. https://goo.gl/BAsDmW
- Brad Haugaard
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment