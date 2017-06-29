News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Red-Light Runner Sends Person to Hospital; Hand Dryers Stolen; Hit-and-Run Suspect Arrested; Mail Box Theft; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for June 26-28. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 484 service events, resulting in 82 investigations.
Vehicle Burglaries
June 26 in the early morning hours, three separate vehicle burglaries were reported to police that occurred in the 1100 block of Royal Oaks. The vehicles were all parked in an apartment complex carport that is not visible from the street. Sometime during the night, unknown suspects smashed the vehicle windows and stole miscellaneous property from inside. The investigations are continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
June 26 at 2:35 p.m., an officer responded to the report of an injury traffic collision at California and Duarte Road. A vehicle was traveling west on Duarte and ran a red light, colliding into a vehicle traveling south. The southbound vehicle veered and collided into two other vehicles. One driver was taken to a hospital for treatment. The driver that ran the red light was issued a citation.
Vehicle Burglary
June 27 at 2:28 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 100 block of W. Colorado. The vehicle was parked in a secured portion of a parking structure. The suspect(s) cut open the rag top of the vehicle and took the victim's work key card, work identification and the vehicle manual. The investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
June 27 at 8:30 a.m., an officer was dispatched on the report of a grand theft in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle. Unknown suspect(s) entered the Station Square bathrooms and stole two hand dryers that were bolted to the walls. The investigation is continuing.
Theft From a Vehicle
June 27 at 9:00 a.m., a theft from a vehicle was reported in the 100 block of N. Mayflower. The victim reported that sometime overnight, unknown suspects stole miscellaneous items from his vehicle, which was parked in an alley next to his home. There were no signs of forced entry found and the victim was unsure if he secured his vehicle. The investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
June 27 at 10:19 p.m., a vehicle collided into the center divider and a sign on Huntington Drive. Officers responded to the scene and through investigation, determined the driver was driving under the influence. The driver was arrested for DUI and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
June 27 at 11:12 p.m., a caller reported a possible drunk driver in the 200 block of W. Lemon. Officers arrived and located the vehicle. A traffic stop was conducted and after investigation, the driver was determined to be intoxicated and was arrested for driving under the influence.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
June 28 at 1:06 a.m., a loud crash was reported at Ivy and Lime, where three parked vehicles on Ivy were hit and sustained significant damage. The suspect vehicle left the scene, heading north on Ivy. The suspect and her vehicle were located shortly after on Encinitas, north of Palm, and the suspect was detained. No injuries were sustained. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting / Battery – Suspect Arrested
June 28 at 11:50 a.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain regarding a female suspect who took items without paying. When security attempted to stop the female, a male subject who was with her attacked the security officer. The female suspect was arrested for shoplifting and the male was arrested for battery.
Theft – Suspect Arrested
June 28 at 5:23 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain regarding a suspect who took merchandise without paying. The suspect was detained by store security. The suspect was arrested.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
June 28 at 5:55 p.m., a disturbing subject was reported in the area of Huntington and Magnolia. When officers arrived, they found an intoxicated male subject who was causing problems with other people in the area. He was too intoxicated to care for himself, so he was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Mail Theft
June 29 at 2:08 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of N. Myrtle called police to report that a suspect was breaking into the mailboxes at his complex. Officers arrived and searched the area, but did not locate the suspect. The officers checked the area and found that two complexes had their mailboxes pried open and mail was taken. The investigation is continuing.
