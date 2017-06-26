News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Calendar   •  Movies  •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Airport Mural at Old Albertson's Is Safe


Gem City Images has a photo of the Monrovia Airport mural at the old Albertson's Market. It's being kept safe and will be integrated into the rehabbed building. https://goo.gl/ZyuTTA

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)