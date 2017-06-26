News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Airport Mural at Old Albertson's Is Safe
Gem City Images has a photo of the Monrovia Airport mural at the old Albertson's Market. It's being kept safe and will be integrated into the rehabbed building.
https://goo.gl/ZyuTTA
- Brad Haugaard
6/26/2017
