Man in Skeleton Mask Robs Monrovia Hotel
A man wearing a skeleton mask robbed the Oak Tree Inn on the south side of Huntington next to the freeway entrance Thursday night just after 9 p.m.
https://goo.gl/hGHdw9
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
6/10/2017
