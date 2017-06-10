News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Calendar   •  Movies  •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Man in Skeleton Mask Robs Monrovia Hotel


A man wearing a skeleton mask robbed the Oak Tree Inn on the south side of Huntington next to the freeway entrance Thursday night just after 9 p.m. https://goo.gl/hGHdw9

- Brad Haugaard
