Monrovia Police: Cell Phone Rip Off; Gardener's Lawnmower Stolen; Window-Breaker Suspect Arrested; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for June 22-25. - Brad Haugaard]
Following are the weekend’s highlighted issues and events.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
June 22 at 10:11 a.m., a resident in the 600 block of S. Canyon called police to report his son was at the location causing a disturbance. Officers arrived, contacted the subject and a computer check revealed he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The subject was arrested and later released with a citation to appear in court.
Petty Theft
June 22 at 11:35 a.m., a theft was reported at Mayflower and Genoa. The victim called police to report his cell phone had been stolen. The victim met the suspect at the location to sell his cell phone. After agreeing to a price, the suspect fled with the phone in a light grey vehicle, heading north on Mayflower. The suspect was not located. The investigation is continuing.
Outside Assist – California Highway Patrol Pursuit
June 23 at 2:33 a.m., the California Highway Patrol was involved in a pursuit and the suspect vehicle exited the 210 Freeway at Huntington. Several minutes later, the suspect vehicle was located in the area of Chestnut and Mayflower in Monrovia, but the occupants were not in the vehicle. It was later learned that the suspect vehicle was involved in a robbery where physical force was used at a business in Temple City. The California Highway Patrol towed the vehicle.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
June 23 at 3:00 a.m., officers were on patrol in the 700 block of W. Olive due to a pursuit that ended in that area and they observed a suspicious female subject and stopped to talk with her. A computer check revealed she had an outstanding warrant and was wanted by the Pasadena Police Department. She was arrested without incident.
Grand Theft Auto Recovered / Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
June 23 at 8:09 a.m., officers located a stolen vehicle in a public parking lot and contacted a male subject in the driver seat. When questioned about the owner of the vehicle, the driver admitted the vehicle was not his and that there were drugs inside the vehicle. The suspect was taken into custody, keys to the vehicle were located in his front pocket and drugs were recovered from the center console. The suspect was arrested and is being held pending his court appearance.
Petty Theft
June 23 at 6:41 p.m., a resident from the 300 block of Highland Place called police to report a theft. The resident saw two male adults approach a red pick-up truck and take a lawn mower that belonged to a gardener, working at the location. Police searched the area for the suspects, but they were not located. The investigation is continuing.
Robbery
June 23 at 8:07 p.m., a robbery was reported at a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington. Two adult female subjects entered the department store and stole handbags. As they were leaving the store, loss prevention tried to detain them, but one of the suspects sprayed the loss prevention officers with pepper spray. The females were last seen heading west on Huntington in a red Charger. Monrovia Fire Department personnel was dispatched to render aid and wash down the victims. The investigation is continuing.
Traffic Collision
June 23 at 11:49 p.m., a roll-over traffic collision was reported in the 1000 block of Briarcliff Road. When officers arrived, they discovered the vehicle struck a large rock on the side of the road, the driver lost control and rolled over the side of the hill. The vehicle came to rest on its side. No serious injuries were reported and one occupant was taken to a local hospital. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the collision.
Disturbing Subject / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
June 24 at 12:50 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of W. Palm regarding a disturbing subject. The resident’s ex-boyfriend showed up at the home and began kicking the rear door. Officers arrived and detained the subject. The subject had also been at the home earlier in the day, refusing to leave, but left prior to officers arriving. During the investigation, officers discovered the subject had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
June 24 at 7:28 a.m., a family disturbance was reported at a residence in the 700 block of Monterey Avenue. The investigation revealed a male and female who were formerly in a dating relationship were involved in a heated argument that turned physical. Both male and female sustained minor injuries from the altercation. The male subject was determined to be the primary aggressor. He was arrested and taken into custody for domestic violence and held pending his court appearance.
Vandalism – Suspect Arrested
June 24 at 11:05 a.m., a vandalism incident was reported in the 1400 block of S. Shamrock. The victim reported that a rock was thrown through the window of his parked vehicle. He described a possible suspect he observed walking away from the area. A subject matching the description was located in the area, and the suspect admitted to breaking the window. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary
June 25 at 4:04 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 300 block of Longford Place. The victim called to report that sometime during the night someone smashed a window on his vehicle with an unknown object. The victim was unsure if anything was taken. The investigation is continuing.
