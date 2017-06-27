News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Expect Heavy Traffic on Foothill; Five-Story Residential Project Gets Positive Review; Passing the Hat for Fireworks; Etc.
In his weekly report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O), City Manager Oliver Chi reports ...
~ Upgrades to Foothill Boulevard have begun. Avoid if possible, though one lane will be kept open in each direction.
~ There was a good turnout for the scoping meeting about this project (https://goo.gl/fvNkEP), with around 3-4 dozen people in attendance, and "the overwhelming consensus about the project from those in attendance was positive." Construction on the $110 project is set to begin late 2018 or early 2019. It is a five-story (at its highest point) residential building with a 7-story parking structure at the northeast corner of Magnolia and Duarte.
~ The city will "look to 'pass the hat'" for those that want to contribute to the Fourth of July fireworks show. If I understand correctly, he means at or around show time. If you contribute you get an "I support Monrovia 4th of July Fireworks" sticker.
~ The Tuesday and Wednesday Senior Clubs honored Ruth Bailey on her 100th Birthday with cake, treats, and a tea party. Ms. Bailey has been a Monrovian for 100 years, born at the Monrovia Hospital.
~ Canyon Park and Hillside Wilderness Preserve Volunteers honored Bonny Hidas with their Golden Pinecone Award. For the past few years, Bonny has helped with the interpretive tours by leading and educating students during their visit to Canyon Park.
~ The Taylor Performing Arts Center will present Rodgers and Hammerstein's classic musical, The King and I, which opens July 13, for 5 performances. The final showing will be held on July 16. Tickets here: https://goo.gl/NydNXj . If you have questions, call 471-2032, or go to www.LKTaylorperformingarts.com.
- Brad Haugaard
