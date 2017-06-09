News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Calendar   •  Movies  •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Monrovia School Board to Honor Hippiebots on Big Win; Etc.


At its June 14, 7 p.m. meeting (Agenda Take care, it's a 222 page download), the Monrovia Board of Education will ...

~ Congratulate Paul Flores and the Clifton Middle School Hippiebots on winning the 2017 First Tech Challenge Dutch Open in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

~ Hear a report that the district administration has reached a tentative agreement with its various labor unions for a 1.5 percent salary increase retroactive to July 1 of last year. That will cost the district an additional $702,366.

~ Hold a public hearing on the district's Local Control Accountability Plan. The agenda says a copy of the plan is at the district website (http://www.monroviaschools.net), but I can't find it. I'll update this if I hear back.

~ Hold a public hearing on its Proposed Adopted Budget Report, which the agenda says is attached, but I can't find it. Again, I'll update this if I hear back.

- Brad Haugaard
