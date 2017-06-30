News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Council to Consider 'Granny Flats', Will Honor Robotics Team
At its July 5 meeting (agenda: https://goo.gl/crEY3Z) the Monrovia City Council will ...
~ Honor the Clifton Middle School robotics team, the Hippie Bots, Champions of the 2017 FIRST Tech Challenge Dutch Open in Eindhoven, Netherlands and Recipients of the Think Award.
~ Consider adopting regulations governing "granny flats" -secondary dwellings on residential lots - to make city law conform with new state law that favors such buildings and limits cities' authority to regulate them. https://goo.gl/syLuKT
- Brad Haugaard
