Monrovia Council to Consider 'Granny Flats', Will Honor Robotics Team


At its July 5 meeting (agenda: https://goo.gl/crEY3Z) the Monrovia City Council will ...

~ Honor the Clifton Middle School robotics team, the Hippie Bots, Champions of the 2017 FIRST Tech Challenge Dutch Open in Eindhoven, Netherlands and Recipients of the Think Award.

~ Consider adopting regulations governing "granny flats" -secondary dwellings on residential lots - to make city law conform with new state law that favors such buildings and limits cities' authority to regulate them. https://goo.gl/syLuKT

