Monrovia Students Honored by Citrus College

Monrovia residents Johnny Elie Baradii and Adriana Mendez have been honored by Citrus College at the college's 54th Annual Academic Achievement Awards ceremony held earlier this month.
Johnny Elie Baradii, a civil engineering major, was presented with a 2017 Citrus College Key of Knowledge award during Keys of Knowledge are the highest academic honors presented by the college, and are awarded every year to the 10 students who have achieved the highest overall academic performances.
Mathematics Instructor Jesus Gutierrez, award presenter, and Johnny Baradii.
"Receiving the Key of Knowledge is a great honor for me," said Johnny. "I owe this success to my family here and back in Lebanon, my friends, and to Citrus College. That you for bringing to reality what was once a dream."
Adriana Mendez, a communications major, was one of two students presented with the 2017 Citrus College Service Leader of the Year award. Adriana was selected to receive this honor because of her academic achievement and volunteer service to the college and community.
Adriana Mendez and Program Evaluator Dr. Veronica Estrada, award presenter.
"As a member of the Associated Students of Citrus College since the fall of 2016, it has been my pleasure to volunteer at many campus-wide activities," said Adriana. "I would love to continue my involvement at Citrus College going forward."
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment