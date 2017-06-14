News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Five-Story, 296-Unit, Residential Building with Seven-Story Garage Proposed for Next to Train Station
In his weekly report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Oliver Chi reports that ...
~ A five-story, 296-unit multi-family residential building with a seven-story parking garage is being proposed on the approximately 3.5-acre site at the northeast corner of Magnolia and Duarte Road, just south of the train station.
Chi writes that, "the project proponents have recognized the importance of designing the proposed residential property in such a manner so as to respect the scale and character of surrounding neighborhoods. To that end, the project envisions that the building be stepped-back along Magnolia Avenue to better blend with the scale of that particular street."
If you have thoughts about the proposal, there will be a public meeting on Wednesday, June 21, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the Knights of Columbus Hall (130 W. Pomona Ave.). If you have any questions, contact Planning Division Manager Sheri Bermejo at sbermejo@ci.monrovia.ca.us or at 932-5539.
~ There is an unscheduled vacancy on the Historic Preservation Commission for a term ending June 30, 2018. If you'd like to fill the spot, you can apply here: https://goo.gl/wShIqz
~ Construction on Foothill Blvd. will continue through June 29.
~ The LA County Fair will host a Monrovia Day celebration. Monrovia residents will receive discounted admission tickets for $8 on Wednesday, Sept. 13. Events that day include a reception at 3 p.m. for city officials and a special Monrovia Community Hero (which will need to be selected by the City), and a parade at 5 p.m. featuring Monrovia representatives, including the City Council and our Community Hero.
~ The city is developing a program to let people make a donation to support the 4th of July Firework Show. They'll get a special sticker that reads, "I support Monrovia's Firework Show."
~ The eight-week Friday Night Teen Scene summer youth program in Library Park begins Friday, June 16, and will conclude on Friday, Aug. 4. It gives students the opportunity to develop leadership skills by helping to set-up and supervise dinner and evening activities for the youth at Library Park on Friday evenings during the summer.
- Brad Haugaard
