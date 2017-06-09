News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Calendar   •  Movies  •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Free Compost and Mulch at Monrovia Yard


Free compost and mulch, Saturday, June 17, 8 a.m. to noon at the Monrovia Public Works Yard, at 600 S. Mountain Ave. You gotta shovel it yourself, but shovels will be provided. Bring your ID or an Athens bill, sturdy containers, but no plastic bags.
