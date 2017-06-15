News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Arrest in Attempted Murder Case; Ex-Boyfriend Breaks Car Window to Swipe Cell Phone; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for June 12-14. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 444 service events, resulting in 88 investigations.
Robbery
June 13 at 2:19 a.m., a robbery incident was reported in the 800 block of W. Colorado. The female victim was driving up to her residence, when her ex-boyfriend drove up next to her, exited his vehicle and approached. Fearing for her safety, she locked the doors and rolled up the windows. He asked her to get out of the car and talk to him, but she refused. The male suspect struck and shattered the window. He reached in, grabbed her phone and fled the location in the vehicle he was driving. The female jumped out and kicked the door of the vehicle as he was driving away. The investigation revealed the suspect vehicle was registered to the suspect’s sister in Pasadena. Pasadena officers went to the location and located the vehicle. Monrovia officers went to the location and spoke to the suspect's sister. She said he had borrowed her vehicle, but had dropped it off and left again. The investigation is continuing.
Welfare Check / Missing Person Located
June 14 at 7:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to Magnolia and Evergreen on the report of a male subject lying on the sidewalk. Officers arrived and spoke with the subject. A computer check revealed he had been reported missing a couple of days prior from a facility in Los Angeles. The facility was notified and they had one of their staff members respond to the Monrovia Police Department to pick up the subject.
Domestic Battery
June 14 at 8:45 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of S. Mountain on the report of a fight in progress between a male and a female in a vehicle. Officers arrived and located the male subject, but the female subject and fled. The male subject told officers that the female is his girlfriend, and that they are homeless and living together in a vehicle. The female suffers from mental health issues and started hitting him, ultimately scratching him and ripping his shirt. The investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
June 14 at 9:22 p.m., a shoplifting incident in progress was reported at a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington. A male suspect went into the business with an empty backpack and took male clothing and miscellaneous merchandise. He exited the store without paying and was followed by loss prevention. The suspect dropped the items he took and fled from loss prevention. An officer arrived and apprehended the suspect in the 700 block of W. Huntington. The suspect admitted to the theft and was arrested. He was released with a citation to appear in court on the charges.
Detective Bureau Case Update: Attempt Murder / Shooting at an Occupied Vehicle – Suspect Arrested
On March 29, 2017, Monrovia Police Department patrol officers and detectives responded to the 400 block of W. Duarte regarding shots fired. The victim was sitting in the driver’s seat of his vehicle in front of a business. A male passenger was also in the vehicle. A male suspect approached the vehicle on foot and fired four shots, striking the victim. The suspect and victim left the location prior to officers arriving. The victim went home to his residence in the County unincorporated area of Duarte and a family member called the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department. Monrovia detectives responded to both the scene and where the victim was located. Through investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspect. The case was filed with the District Attorney’s Office and a warrant was issued for the suspect’s arrest.
On June 9, 2017, the Monrovia Special Enforcement Team was on patrol in the 500 block of Huntington and saw a subject who they believed may be the suspect in the shooting. They detained him, verified his identity, and he was subsequently arrested. Detectives and the Special Enforcement Team later served a search warrant at the suspect’s residence. The suspect was booked and housed at the Los Angeles County Inmate Reception Center and is awaiting trial. The victim is still recovering from his injuries.
No comments:
Post a Comment