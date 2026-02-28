News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com  •  Restaurants  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook  •  X  • 
Trivia Night at the Librrary, March 6


Trivia Night in the Library’s Community Room Friday, March 6, 5:30 to 7 p.m., for adults. Teams tackle questions on pop culture, history, science, movies, and more. Snacks provided. Prizes awarded. Registration required here

